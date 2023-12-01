Cleverget For Mac V14.0.0 Release Brings New CTV/Myfans/ZDF/ARD Downloader Modules And Fixes Bugs

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shenzhen, Guangdong Nov 30, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

CleverGet , a leading multimedia download solution provider trusted by millions of worldwide customers, today officially introduced 4 new modules in the latest Mac V14.0.0 update – CTV Downloader, MyFans Downlaoder, ZDF Downloader, and ARD Downloader. These modules allow users to easily download high-quality videos from de/ardediathek, and save them as MP4 or MKV files. With advanced video parsing and downloading technology, it allows users to efficiently download videos in batches at high speed.

" We understand the importance of being able to download videos for offline viewing," said Stone Brooks, the Product Leader of CleverGet.“With the latest update, CleverGet expands its support for more websites, enabling users to download videos from their favorite platforms. We're proud to say that CleverGet now supports over 1000 mainstream websites.”

The Latest Update of CleverGet for Mac V14.0.0 Includes:



Added CTV Downloader module to download movies, TV shows, and other channel's on-demand videos from CTV with desired audio tracks and subtitles.

Added MyFans Downloader module to download MyFans videos to 1080P full HD quality MP4/MKV files with hardware acceleration.

Added ZDF Downloader module to download up to 1080P films, series, and other on-demand videos from the ZDF media library to MP4/MKV easily.

Added ARD Downloader module to download ARD Mediathek films, series, and other on-demand videos at up to 1080P resolution in clicks.

Solved the issue of the XDL pop-up window requiring login when parsing videos on onlyfans and nhk-ondemand websites.

Unlock the daily download limit of Apple TV+ videos.

Optimize the program to reduce memory usage. Fixed other known issues.

How to Download Videos from CTV/MyFans/ZDF/ARD?

Downloading videos from CTV, MyFans, ZDF, and ARD is now easier than ever with CleverGet. The user-friendly interface provides a simple four-step process:

Step 1: Download and install CleverGet on your computer.

Step 2: Enter the source video URL in the address bar. If required, log in.

Step 3: Click the“Analyze” button.

Step 4: Select the desired video in the pop-up window and click the“Download” button.

Price & Availability

CleverGet for Mac V14.0.0 is now available for free download on the official website. The free trial version allows for three unlimited downloads. For premium features, the annual and lifetime subscriptions of the CTV, MyFans, ZDF, and ARD Downloader modules are priced at $29.97 and $47.97, respectively. In addition, CleverGet is offering a limited-time 93% discount on the CleverGet All-in-One 15 package, which includes 40 modules for downloading videos from YouTube, Twitter, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and other 1,000+ websites. This special offer provides a saving of $3268.05. For more information, visit: CleverGet 2023 Thanksgiving Promo 93% OFF & Free Giveaway Gift .

About CleverGet

CleverGet is a team gathering seasoned engineers, designers, and specialists from other fields. Their ongoing work is for the consistent goal of providing customers with a colorful life in advanced tech. CleverGet allows customers to get multimedia data from an online streaming service sparing no effort. With a simple click, users are able to convert online data to local without restriction.