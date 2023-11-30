Katara Dhow Festival Continues To Draw Crowds

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 13th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival received several dignitaries and students from across Qatar on Thursday.

They explored the maritime heritage of the country while the students had fun and entertainment, a statement from Katara – the Cultural Village said.

Katara public relations and communications director Salem al-Marri said school trips achieve one of the festival's goals in reviving the heritage of the ancestors and introducing it to the young people.

“We provided guides to accompany the students so as to enlighten them about the various components and activities of the festival,” he said.“The festival every year seeks to renew its efforts to attract different segments and age groups to learn about our ancient maritime heritage.”

