Final Chance To Explore Iconic Furniture, Local Designs At M7

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) M7 is giving the public the opportunity to visit Masterpieces of Furniture Design and Crafting Spaces, set to close doors on December 9.

Curated by the Vitra Design Museum director Dr Mateo Kries, Masterpieces of Furniture Design explores the evolution of more than 200 years of design through 52 iconic pieces of modern furniture from museum's renowned collection, which dates from the 18th century.

Masterpieces of Furniture Design exhibits a curated collection of iconic furniture pieces from around the globe, among them, some of the most influential names in modern design, such as Le Corbusier, Charles and Ray Eames, Florence Knoll, Alvar Aalto, Charlotte Perriand, Marcel Breuer, and Virgil Abloh

The collection encompasses a diverse array of styles and artistic concepts ranging from Arts & Crafts, Art Nouveau, Bauhaus, Organic Design, Pop, Scandinavian and Italian Postwar Modernism, and Postmodernism, as well as the influence of the digital era on furniture.

Crafting Spaces, located adjacent to Masterpieces of Furniture Design, displays a selection of furniture crafted by local and Qatar-based designers at the forefront of the city's design movement, among them Abdulrahman al-Muftah, Aisha AlSuwaidi, Booabbood, Shaikha AlSulaiti, Thomas Modeen, FROMM x Shua'a Ali, and Wadha AlHajri.

These emerging and established designers have skilfully crafted furniture pieces that marry function and aesthetics with matter and connection.

The items on display are all connected to a larger narrative and personal storytelling, taking inspiration from the heritage, cultural, and geographical backdrop that has influenced their designs.

M7 curates free guided group tours, every Tuesday and Saturday, from 5pm-9pm.

These group tours will give the audience back stories of some of the iconic objects at Masterpieces of Furniture Design exhibition.

Guests can book tickets for guided tours by contacting M7 on Instagram through direct message.

MENAFN30112023000067011011ID1107518851