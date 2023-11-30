Iraqi Approves Work With Austrian Irrigation Company

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

As part of its efforts to encourage efficient irrigation in the agricultural sector, the Iraqi Cabinet has agreed to contract with the Austrian equipment company Bauer , subject to legal considerations.

A delegation from the company, led by Financial Director Andreas Schitter, had visited Iraq in February , meeting with Iraq's Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Jabr al-Olayawi [Alayawi, Obada].

The company explained its pivot and linear mobile spray systems. and said financing could be arranged through the Austrian Central Bank.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)