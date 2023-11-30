Iraq To Establish New Company To Manage Carbon Economy

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has chaired a special meeting on carbon emissions, attended by ministers of oil, electricity, and environment, along with energy advisors and sector specialists.

He directed the formation of a public company for carbon economies under the Ministry of Environment and instructed the regulation of energy contracts in line with the government's climate-focused approach.

The aim is to address climate change impacts caused by harmful carbon emissions.

The Ministry of Environment is tasked with enforcing specific instructions on carbon emissions for government ministries and private sector companies, emphasizing the importance of compliance.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)