Presentria Unveils Revamped Mobile Scavenger Hunt Edtech Tool For Enhanced Learning Beyond The Classroom

Presentria, the pioneer behind Canada's premier experiential place-based online learning tool, is thrilled to announce the launch of the redesigned Presentria GO. Since its initial release in September 2020, educators worldwide have enjoyed the benefits of this user-friendly EdTech tool, fostering student learning beyond traditional classroom settings.

"Education extends beyond the confines of a classroom, and Presentria empowers educators to design excursions, establishing checkpoints throughout a city or neighborhood for authentic formative assessment," stated Dr. Ken Wong, Co-founder of Presentria. "In response to the strong demand from educators, we've enhanced the user interface of Presentria GO, integrated gamification features, and introduced a web-based version of the scavenger hunt. These improvements position the Presentria GO platform as an exceptional, inclusive teaching and learning tool."

Yasmine Shateri, winner of the 2022 Ontario College Marketing Competition (Retail Case), shared her positive experience with this innovative EdTech tool: "Presentria GO is a fun and interactive application that allows us to explore retail spaces and answer critical questions accordingly. It provided a unique and enjoyable experience, enabling me to apply lessons learned in class to the real world." Dylan Heida, her team partner, echoed similar sentiments. "The possibility to explore different physical retail locations and answer questions in real time gave me an engaging learning experience that a classroom can't replicate. I loved my experience using Presentria GO and would be pleased to use it again," said Dylan.

Presentria GO joins Presentria's suite of student engagement and polling tools, operating as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based on the uReply class response system initially launched in 2012 by the C.L.E.A.R. team of CUHK. The initial version of Presentria GO debuted in Canada in September 2020. Presentria GO is now available for an annual fee of Canadian $40 per year to individual educators. Institutional licenses are available.

To support educational institutions facing budget constraints in acquiring student engagement and polling tools, Presentria remains committed to offering a perpetual, no-cost version of its advanced class response system, Presentria Basic, to educators globally. For further details about the complete range of Presentria student engagement tools, please visit .

About Presentria

Presentria is dedicated to transforming inclusive teaching and learning into a tangible reality through the utilization of cutting-edge mobile and experiential learning technologies. Its flagship product, Presentria GO, stands as Canada's pioneer in experiential, place-based online learning tools, empowering educators to extend learning beyond traditional classroom boundaries. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.