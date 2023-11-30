Economy Coordination Board Meeting Ended: Emphasis On Stable Growth Model

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center
The Economy Coordination Board met in Beştepe under the
chairmanship of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz. At the meeting, the
latest developments in the field of economy were evaluated. In the
statement made after the meeting, "We aim to implement a stable
growth model in which our country's place in world trade and the
global value chain is strengthened, where target-oriented and
quality financing opportunities are provided for the real sector,
which focuses on green and digital transformation and creates
maximum employment with qualified human capital."
The meeting at the Presidential Complex was attended by Minister
of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan, Minister of Treasury
and Finance Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Industry and Technology
Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim
Yumaklı, Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin, Minister of
Commerce Ömer Bolat, Presidential Strategy and Budget Chairman
İbrahim Şenel, AK Party Group Chairman Abdullah Güler, Deputy
Chairman Nihat Zeybekci and representatives of relevant
institutions and organizations attended.
At the meeting where the export outlook, Eximbank export credits
and supports to underpin exports was discussed, the development of
the technology entrepreneurship ecosystem, the dissemination of
financial tools in this field and the Vocational and Technical
Education Policy Document were discussed.
At the meeting, the system developed within the Strategy and
Budget Directorate to supervise the Medium Term Program and 12th
Development Plan process was evaluated. The processes will be
monitored through this system and the results will be communicated
to the relevant institutions.
The written statement made after the meeting is as follows:
"The Economy Coordination Board (EKK), which was established to
ensure the implementation of economic policies in effective
coordination, held its sixth meeting of 2023.
At the beginning of November, we published the Twelfth
Development Plan, which sets out our five-year development goals
and will guide our long-term development strategy prepared with the
perspective of 2053. In this context, we aim to implement a stable
growth model in which our country's place in world trade and the
global value chain is strengthened, where target-oriented and
high-quality financing opportunities are provided for the real
sector, which focuses on green and digital transformation and
creates maximum employment with qualified human capital.
The issues discussed at today's EKK meeting, which we held in
line with these goals, are summarized below:
The monitoring and evaluation process for the policies, measures
and activities to be implemented in the coming period in order to
achieve the goals of the Twelfth Development Plan was discussed.
Quarterly monitoring reports to be prepared by the Strategy and
Budget Directorate will be regularly evaluated at EKK.
With the latest export outlook, measures that will support
investment, production and exports during the disinflation process,
increase the competitiveness of our exporting companies and
facilitate their access to finance have been discussed. Eximbank
and Export Development (IGE) Inc. Evaluations have been made to
increase export financing opportunities throughout our banking
system, especially financing supports.
In order to strengthen the education-employment-production
relationship and provide the qualified employment needed by the
labor market, studies and new approaches to strengthen vocational
and technical education were evaluated.
"A consensus has been reached to conduct a more comprehensive
study regarding vocational education and the labor market,
including other relevant stakeholders."
