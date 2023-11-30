Boosting Primary Education: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unveils Ambitious Plan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Aftab Mohmand

In a strategic move to uplift education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a comprehensive plan has been finalized. The initiative aims to recruit 4,169 primary school teachers through the Parents Teachers Councils (PTC), heralding a positive shift in the educational landscape.

As per official documents from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department, the plan includes the establishment of 489 literacy centers across the province, with an allocated budget of 35 crore rupees.

Additionally, a substantial amount of 3 billion 35 crore rupees will be dedicated to scholarships for students in tribal districts. Another 2 crore rupees will be disbursed to aid madrassas (religious schools) in the merged districts. Over the next three years, free books and school bags will be distributed to 6 lakh 3 thousand 367 students in tribal areas.

A significant portion of the budget, 6 billion rupees, has been earmarked for the expansion of two-room schools, demonstrating a commitment to infrastructure development. Furthermore, 3 billion rupees will be utilized for schools without buildings, addressing a critical need for proper educational facilities. To tackle the issue of dropouts, 500 million rupees have been allocated for stationery in merged districts.

In a bid to encourage female education, the plan includes the provision of 3 billion rupees in stipends for female students in merged districts. The documents reveal that the education department requires an additional 1 billion rupees to operate community education centers effectively and reduce dropout rates.

While the education department's initiative has garnered praise, Jamila Shaheen, Apta's provincial vice president, emphasizes the importance of transparency in the implementation process. Shaheen underscores the need to ensure that granted facilities reach the deserving recipients, advocating for the involvement of teachers and academics in major decisions.

Educationist and former dean of Peshawar University, Professor Dr. Yasin Iqbal, commends the focus on primary education, drawing parallels with successful models in Britain and Europe. He stresses the crucial role of quality teacher training in shaping a robust educational system. Dr. Iqbal urges the initiation of intensive teacher training programs and emphasizes the necessity of a transparent mechanism for fund utilization to ensure optimal impact.