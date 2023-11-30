-->


Azerbaijani, Portuguese Fms Talk Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Process (PHOTO)


11/30/2023 3:10:01 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30 . Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his counterpart from Portugal Joao Gomis Cravinho, within the framework of a working visit to North Macedonia, Trend reports.

At the meeting the parties exchanged views on new prospects for cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms, the regional situation, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Will be updated

