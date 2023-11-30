Azerbaijani, Portuguese Fms Talk Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Process (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30 . Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his
counterpart from Portugal Joao Gomis Cravinho, within the framework
of a working visit to North Macedonia, Trend reports.
At the meeting the parties exchanged views on new prospects for
cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms, the regional
situation, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
Will be updated
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107517951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.