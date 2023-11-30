LEOX, A Utility Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list LEOX on 30th November 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the LEOX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 30th November 2023, at 12:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







Galileo Protocol Features

The Galileo Protocol offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to address the challenges faced by the luxury goods industry and facilitate seamless tokenization and authentication of assets. The following sections detail the key elements of the protocol, highlighting the innovation and utility it brings to the market.

– B2B Tokenisation Platform for Luxury Brands and Enterprises

The B2B tokenization platform offered by the Galileo Protocol provides a comprehensive solution for luxury brands and enterprises seeking to authenticate their products and track them through their supply chain. The platform allows businesses to create and manage pNFTs for their products quickly and easily, ensuring that each item's authenticity is accurately recorded on the blockchain.

Furthermore, the Galileo Protocol B2B platform allows businesses to manage their pNFTs' ownership and distribution. They can transfer the ownership of the pNFTs to retailers, wholesalers, or end consumers, enabling them to verify the product's authenticity at every step of the supply chain.

– B2C Platform for Communication and Interaction between Enterprises and Clients

The B2C platform provides a personalized experience for clients, allowing them to view their collection of luxury items and manage their associated pNFTs. Clients can track the history and provenance of their assets, as well as receive notifications and updates about their items. The platform also enables clients to connect with other collectors and participate in exclusive events and experiences.

In addition to these features, the Galileo Protocol includes tools such as a tracker, payment support, an App for Authentication and Metadata Management, and integration capabilities with NFT Marketplaces and Blockchain Networks.

Tokenomics and Utilities

The Galileo Protocol token distribution is designed to allocate tokens fairly among different investors, ensuring the project's growth and development are well-supported. The Galileo Protocol will issue 150 million LEOX tokens, with an initial circulating supply of 28.9 million tokens.

LEOX serves as a utility token in the Galileo Protocol ecosystem and serves multiple purposes, which include:

– Payments: The tokens can be used for payments and transactions within the ecosystem, such as purchasing luxury goods or accessing premium features on the platform.

– Incentives: Users participating in the verification process and contributing to the accuracy and trustworthiness of pNFT metadata will receive token rewards.

– LEOX will serve as the payment method for covering fees associated with cross-chain transactions and asset transfers within the marketplace.

– Token holders can gain discounts on trading fees, access new NFT launches, pay enterprises' licenses, and participate in fair voting on protocol decisions

– Staking LEOX allows users to lower transaction fees, earn rewards, and participate in governance.

– Enterprises using the platform must purchase bi-annual licenses with LEOX tokens, which can be paid for in FIAT or LEOX

– The Galileo Protocol implements two coin-vault mechanisms to reduce the total available supply of $LEOX by 25% in the long term

– Galileo aims to deploy a DAO-like on the blockchain that will enable LEOX stakers to exercise governance over the protocol

Overall, the LEOX token plays a crucial role in the Galileo Protocol ecosystem, serving as a means of payment, reward, and governance. By offering various incentives and benefits to token holders, Galileo Protocol encourages active participation and community engagement, promoting the growth and development of the platform. Implementing the coin-vault mechanisms and deploying a DAO-like system further enhance the security and stability of the LEOX token, ensuring its long-term viability and value.

