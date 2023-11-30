Ajman Bank Signs MOU with Abu Dhabi Gold Market During Abu Dhabi Finance Week

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Ajman Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), one of the world’s largest international financial centres in the capital of UAE, to support the growth needs of its global financial community. The announcement was made during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) hosted by ADGM. The week-long event serves as a platform for in-depth conversations around the MENA region’s financial sector, industry trends, developments and innovation involving financial markets and global banking.



Under the terms of the MoU, Ajman Bank will provide ADGM registered and licensed entities with dedicated client managers,preferential Shari’a compliant banking services, and curated value propositions which includes access to SMEsouk, Ajman Bank’s digital platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Mr. Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Al Khalfawi, the CEO of the Ajman Bank, stated, “We are delighted to partner with ADGM, the leading international financial centre in the UAE. This MoU is a pivotal step for us and seamlessly aligns with Abu Dhabi's economic vision and its thriving financial sector. ADGM is one of the largest and fastest-growing financial districts in the region and through our strategic initiatives we aim to contribute to the success of its attractive investment environment. By combining our efforts, we will not only be offering tailored financial solutions but also fostering an ecosystem that is conducive to knowledge sharing and innovation in the financial sector. We look forward to working closely with ADGM to achieve our shared goals.”



Mr. Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ajman Bank as our newest partner. This MoU is a significant step forward in our efforts to promote collaboration between Abu Dhabi Global Market and Ajman Bank. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to providing more advanced banking services to all companies operating within the comprehensive and dynamic ecosystem of Abu Dhabi Global Market.”



The MoU establishes a formal framework for cooperation and assistance between the two entities, with a focus on strengthening collaboration in areas such as education and training, business development, co-hosting Digital Lab, creating awareness and conducting research pertaining to financial services, banking, and fintech-related initiatives. Additionally, the MoU aims to increase collaboration between Ajman Bank and ADGM to facilitate knowledge exchange on latest banking and finance developments.



