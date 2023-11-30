(MENAFN) In a stark message ahead of a crucial NATO meeting in Brussels, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has emphasized the potentially "fatal" consequences of diminishing public interest in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The first gathering of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the foreign ministers' level unfolded against the backdrop of a perceived "stalemate" on the frontline, as noted by Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhny. However, Kiev's top diplomat, Dmitry Kuleba, contested this assessment in the lead-up to the meeting.



The focus of the session, as reported by German news program Tagesschau, revolved around Western fatigue with Ukraine and its challenges, with ministers purportedly falling short of presenting tangible solutions. Baerbock underscored the gravity of the situation, cautioning that the disappearance of Ukraine from the public eye could have dire consequences. The German Foreign Minister called for collective efforts to reinforce Ukraine's air defenses against potential Russian attacks, characterizing it as an imperative to "further extend the winter protection umbrella for Ukraine."



A brief communiqué released by NATO after the meeting acknowledged the council as a "reliable crisis consultation mechanism." The collaborative efforts between Ukraine and NATO members are said to be yielding a roadmap for Ukraine's transition to full interoperability with the alliance. This transition encompasses the shift from Soviet-era weaponry and military tactics to Western counterparts.



Despite these diplomatic initiatives, concerns have been raised in Western media about the applicability of the training provided by NATO states to Ukrainian troops engaged in the conflict with Russia. Numerous reports highlight grievances from Ukrainian forces regarding the suitability of the training received, indicating potential gaps that need addressing.



As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the plea from Germany serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for sustained international attention and proactive measures to address the complexities of the Ukraine conflict. The potential ramifications of waning interest underscore the urgency for a concerted effort to bolster Ukraine's defenses and ensure a strategic alignment with Western military standards.





MENAFN30112023000045015687ID1107516019