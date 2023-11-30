Fintech Alliance Expecting To Develop Close Cooperation With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The FinTech
Alliance hopes for the development of close cooperation between the
UK and Azerbaijan in the field of fintech, FinTech Alliance
Chairman Alastair Lukies told Trend .
He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.
"Fintech plays an important role in the development of every
country, and if Azerbaijan continues on this path, other countries
will consider it as a role model," he emphasized.
Lukies also added that FinTech has participated in various
initiatives such as the Astana International Financial Center in
Kazakhstan, and has collaborated with many other countries in the
field of fintech, including Australia, Canada, Singapore and South
Korea.
"The company is looking for opportunities to develop fintech,
and it is clear that the potential for this in Azerbaijan is
extremely promising," he said.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
