Azerbaijan's Azergold In Deed With Totaleren, Masdar To Develop Green Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan's
AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company is negotiating with TotalEren
and Masdar to develop "green" projects, AzerGold deputy chairman
Oktay Mammadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event held in
Baku.
Masdar is a global leader in renewable energy and green
hydrogen, paving the way for clean energy, sustainable real estate,
and clean technology solutions around the world.
Total Eren is an IPP that develops, funds, invests in,
constructs, and runs renewable energy power facilities.
"One of the main directions in Azerbaijan's industry is the
transition to "green" energy." Negotiations with TotalEren and
Masdar are presently underway," he stressed.
Mammadov also stated that Azerbaijan has already begun to work
in this direction, employing solar panels and "green" hydrogen for
long-term projects.
The "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event, which began today in
Baku, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader
Heydar Aliyev and is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan by
the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association and the Azerbaijan
State Research Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.