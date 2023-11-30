INJAZ BAHRAIN UNVEILS EXPANSION PLANS AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS AT ANNUAL BOARD MEETING

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Manama, Bahrain - November 29, 2023 - Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, convened the annual board meeting for the 2023 academic year, with the participation of 14 board members. The annual meeting highlighted the organization’s achievements, successes, as well as its aspirations and initiatives for the upcoming year. With an Impact of over 149,768 Students for the closing academic year 2022-2023, the organization celebrated its achievements and overall reach with its board members, who have been instrumental in impacting the future generation.

Headed by Her Highness Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, the meeting was attended by INJAZ Bahrain board members including Mr. Ali Al Baqali - CEO Alba; Dr. Abdulrahman Saif – CEO BBK; Mr. Mohammed Al Moayyed – Chairman of Al Moayyed International Group; Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery – CEO Bapco Refining; Sh. Bader Al Khalifa – GM Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Batelco; Mr. Khaled Kanoo – Director Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo; Mr. Ahmed Janahi – CEO Gulf Hotels Group; Mr. Joseph Ghorayeb – CEO HSBC; Mr. Abdulhakeem Al Khayyat – Managing Director and CEO KFH; Mr. Usman Ahmed – Group CEO NBB; Sh. Zeyad Al Khalifa – Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain; Mr. Qays H. Zu’bi – Senior Partner at Zu’bi & Partners Attorneys & Legal Consultants; Ms. Eman Mojali – CEO BNI; Ms. Hana Sarwani - Executive Director INJAZ Bahrain.

The meeting underscored the significant impact of INJAZ Bahrain’s programs, benefiting more than 615,000 students over the years. The organization is poised to engage over 2,500 volunteers and mentors in the current academic year, extending its reach to more than 300 public schools, 32 private schools, and 11 universities.

A diverse array of initiatives and partnerships took center stage during the meeting, featuring the launch of INJAZ Campus, the Code Tech program in collaboration with BBK, a new initiative with Reboot, the Dr. Earth project, Entaliq Program Season 2 in partnership with NBB, and the expansion of Alumni Toastmasters with backing from BAPCO Refining.

Her Highness also spoke about the participation of five members of INJAZ Bahrain team in the JA Worldwide Global Leadership Conference 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. The conference, focusing on strategic innovation and expanding learning experiences, aligns with the organization's ambitious goal of delivering 100 million student learning experiences annually by 2050.

Looking ahead, Her Highness shared plans for the Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration (YEC) scheduled for February in Qatar. Notably, the organization has widened access to university scholarship opportunities through key partnerships. The calendar also includes major events such as the 2024 Annual Career Expo in January, the 2024 Youth Festival in February, and the Reboot Hackathon, slated for February.

Additionally and as part of its upcoming plans, INJAZ Bahrain is also set to offer over 26 internships in collaboration with board partners and non-board partners, providing valuable hands-on experience to talented ESP alumni.

"As we embark on a journey of empowerment and innovation at INJAZ Bahrain, I am inspired by the boundless potential within each young mind. Together, we chart a course towards a future where dreams are not just envisioned but realized. Our commitment to building thriving communities starts with nurturing the aspirations of today's youth, ensuring they become architects of a brighter tomorrow." - Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain

During the meeting, INJAZ Bahrain also outlined its focus on digital and tech priorities, encompassing new robotics programs, a mentorship platform, and collaborations with industry leaders like Google, General Assembly, and Barmaj.

Highlighting the remarkable success of INJAZ Bahrain’s flagship program, the Company program, it is worth noting that this year, the program is featuring a total of 73 teams, comprising 29 university and 44 high school students, with strategic sponsorship from TAMKEEN, BOEING, ALBA, and Batelco.







