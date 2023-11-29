Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges Industry To Address Digital Divide

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 29 (KNN)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged the industry to address the digital divide.

While inaugurating Karnataka's annual tech exposition, Bengaluru Tech Summit at Bangalore Palace, he said,“The digital divide is a reality we must address, ensuring that the benefits of technology reach every citizen, regardless of their background.”

“Even as we celebrate our tech achievements, we recognise that challenges persist. We aim to bridge this gap through targeted initiatives, utilising the power of data and analytics to drive informed decision-making in governance,“ the CM said.

He said, 'Beyond Bengaluru' was a unique initiative in that direction with the primary focus of developing and enhancing ecosystems in regions beyond Bengaluru and bridging the digital divide.

Karnataka CM assured that the state government is committed to furthering this technological trajectory.“We will invest in the infrastructure needed to support the next wave of innovation, foster collaboration between industry and academia, and create policies that propel the state of Karnataka to new heights on the global tech stage,” he added.

As the theme for the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, Breaking Boundaries emphasises on the importance of our State breaking regional boundaries, by creating sector specific clusters across the state of Karnataka, he added.

The state government is focused on building a seamless ecosystem that attracts investment, talent, and opportunities by breaking sectoral boundaries through support and encouragement of industries across different sectors and breaking scale by bringing in new business and investments.

As per reports, the revised Biotech Policy is set to be unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The four-day tech exposition, scheduled between November 29 and December 1, has brought together technocrats, industry experts, start-ups, industry bodies and government representatives from across the globe.

(KNN Bureau)