US military aircraft crashes in sea near Japan kills over 1

(MENAFN) A US military aircraft crashed in the sea off the southern coast of Japan on Wednesday, resulting in at least one fatality, as reported by the Japanese Coast Guard. The condition of the remaining five passengers on board is currently unknown.



According to a Japanese news agency, the coast guard was able to recover one person from the debris site, who has been confirmed dead.



The body and debris were located off the coast of Yakushima Island in the southern part of the country.



Initially, Japanese officials stated that eight people were onboard the aircraft, but later revised the number to six, as reported by a US-based news outlet.



The crashed aircraft is identified as a V-22 Osprey, which disappeared from radar at 2:40 p.m. local time and issued a distress call five minutes later.



The V-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft operated by the US Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, capable of taking off like a helicopter and then flying like a plane by rotating its propellers.

