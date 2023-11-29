Azerbaijani Taekwondo Fighters Claim Gold Medals At Balkan Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have claimed gold medals at the
Balkan Cup held in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Headed by coach Mammad Abdullayev, Gashim Magomedov (63 kg) and
Milad Beigi Harchegani (+87 kg) defeated all their rivals and won
two gold medals, Azernews reports.
Gashim Magomedov began the fight in the 1/8 finals. He defeated
opponents from Bulgaria, Spain, and Albania. In the decisive match,
our athlete beat the Italian.
Milad Beigi Harchegani left chances to taekwondo fighters from
Croatia, North Macedonia, and Spain.
Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan.
The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent
athletes since its foundation in 1992.
In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for
the second time in his career.
Another national taekwondo fighter, Milad Beigi Harchegani (80
kg), became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.
Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The taekwondo fighters won one gold,
two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.
The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev,
Minaya Akbarova (silver), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova
(bronze).
In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th
Islamic Solidarity Games including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34
bronze.
