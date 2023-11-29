CIA allegedly recovered ‘intact’ UFOs

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that American intelligence agencies, specifically the Office of Global Access (OGA) within the CIA Science and Technology Directorate, have successfully retrieved at least nine unidentified vehicles, with two of them described as "completely intact." Citing three anonymous sources purportedly briefed on classified operations, the UK outlet disclosed that the OGA has played a central role in these clandestine retrievals.



The sources revealed that the OGA, established in 2003, is the primary entity engaged in recovering potentially alien vehicles. According to one source, the circumstances surrounding the retrievals vary, with some vehicles in different physical conditions due to crashes, while others remain completely intact. The CIA reportedly employs a sophisticated system to detect unidentified flying objects (UFOs) even when cloaked, assisting special United States military units in salvaging wreckage from "non-human craft" that either land, crash, or are brought down.



Describing the OGA's role as a "facilitator," another anonymous source emphasized the agency's adeptness at accessing restricted areas globally, enabling United States operatives to reach locations where they would typically be prohibited. While most of OGA's operations reportedly focus on handling situations involving stray nuclear weapons, downed satellites, or adversaries' technology, some missions involve the retrieval of UFOs—now officially referred to as "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena" (UAP) by the United States government.



One source disclosed that the OGA's task is to secure custody of the retrieved objects and maintain their secrecy. The actual physical retrieval is conducted by the military, but control is swiftly shifted away from military oversight due to the extensive record-keeping requirements.



Instead, the objects are moved into private hands to ensure a higher level of confidentiality.



This revelation raises profound questions about the extent of the United States government's involvement in the retrieval and study of unidentified vehicles, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing discourse surrounding UFOs and their potential implications for national security and global understanding.





