Turkish Technic reaches aircraft maintenance services agreement with Swiss airline

(MENAFN) Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) division of Turkish Airlines, has entered into an agreement with Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) for the maintenance services of seven Airbus A330 aircraft.



According to a statement released by Turkish Technic on Tuesday, the maintenance for the first aircraft has commenced in Istanbul this week.



The statement further mentioned that the remaining six aircraft will undergo servicing at Turkish Technic's facilities in Istanbul in the subsequent months.



Yasin Birinci, Head Technical Officer at Turkish Technic, stated: "Our high-quality services, reliable turnaround times, and commitment to exceeding customer expectations set us apart as the trusted partner for new customers."



The deal is going to open the door for a long-standing partnership among the two sides, he further mentioned.



Claus Bauer, Vice President of Technical Fleet Management at SWISS, declared: “SWISS is to explore the key strategic partners for MRO in the years to come. Turkish Airlines with its big A330 fleet is experienced with the product and we expect competitive performance."



Bauer emphasized that SWISS aims to cultivate a trusting partnership that delivers value for both parties, fostering a long-term cooperation.



Turkish Technic offers a range of services, including maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made power-by-the-hour, and reconfiguration, serving numerous domestic and international customers across five locations.



As Switzerland's largest air carrier, SWISS is part of the Lufthansa Group and holds membership in the Star Alliance.

