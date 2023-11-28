ICBA gets Gold Impact Seal for sustainable impact in UAE

(MENAFN- ICBA) Dubai, UAE, November 23, 2023 – The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) has been recognized for its strong track record in sustainability and social impact in the UAE, receiving the Impact Seal “Gold Tier” from Majra, the National CSR Fund, at the World With Purpose Summit 2023.

Aiming to establish a standardized benchmark for sustainable impact, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability, the Impact Seal serves as the official federal recognition of sustainable impact practices in the UAE. It is designed to assess organizations’ commitment to environmental, social, and governance principles and UN Social Development Goals (SDGs) through their policies, programs, and initiatives.

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, said: “We are honored to receive such a prestigious federal recognition for our research and development work in support of sustainable agriculture and environmental sustainability in the UAE and abroad. For more than two decades, ICBA has collaborated with local and international partners to develop, test, and introduce a variety of solutions and approaches that help to improve agricultural productivity, food security and livelihoods in marginal environments. As the UAE prepares to host COP28, ICBA is committed to creating impact through its continued support for the country’s national and global efforts and initiatives towards sustainable development by means of science and innovation.”

The Impact Seal highlights ICBA’s strengths and achievements in research and development to promote sustainable agriculture and environmental sustainability in the UAE in line with the National Innovation Strategy. It also acknowledges the center’s continued efforts to create a positive and enduring impact on a global scale.

As an organization co-founded and supported by the Government of the UAE, ICBA contributes to the UAE’s national agenda on agricultural research and development and international development initiatives on agriculture and food security. The center works closely with government and other entities to provide technical and other assistance to national projects and activities related to food security, agriculture, and environmental sustainability and conservation. Through its activities and initiatives, ICBA aims to contribute to the achievement of seven SDGs.





