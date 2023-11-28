Azerbaijani State Service On Property Issues To Hold Auction For Ship, Cars

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The State
Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan will auction a "Vikhr" ("Whirlwind") vessel (made in
1986) owned by the State Border Service, a source in the State
Service on Property Issues told Trend .
The source said that starting price is set at 1.8 million manat
($1.06 million).
"The upcoming auctions will take place on December 12, 19, and
21. At the auction scheduled for December 12, buyers will be
offered 11 cars made in South Korea, Russia, and Germany
(1989-2014). The starting price ranges from 2,000 manat ($1,180) to
14,000 manat ($8,240)," the source noted.
"The auction on December 19 will feature 79 cars produced
between 1978 and 2016, with starting prices ranging from 8,000
manat ($4,710) to 10,500 manat ($6,180)," the source mentioned.
"On December 21, the auction will offer 40 vehicles, including
the "Vikhr" vessel. To participate in the auction, a prepayment of
10 percent of the initial price is required," the source added.
From January through September 2023, the State Service on
Property Issues held 43 auctions on the privatization of state
property. The auctions saw the privatization of shares of nine
joint-stock companies, 13 small state-owned enterprises, three
unfinished buildings, and 382 vehicles.
