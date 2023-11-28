Dish TV Elevates User Experience With Pioneering Voice Search Feature On The 'My Dish TV App'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 28th November 2023: In a striking initiative to enhance user interaction and redefine the interface & entertainment experience, Dish TV, India's leading DTH company, has introduced a voice-enabled search feature to its mobile app – 'My Dish TV App'. As a first-of-its-kind advancement in the DTH industry, the Voice Search Feature empowers users to use voice commands, to interact with the app in addition to its already existing search features.



The newly integrated Voice Search Feature within My Dish TV App harnesses Google's advanced voice recognition technology and Natural Language Processing (NLP) functionality, promising a seamless and intuitive experience for users. It responds to the sound of their voice, offering an unparalleled level of convenience.



With the Voice Search Feature, users can effortlessly navigate the application, accessing frequently used sections directly from the home page through simple voice commands. Subscribers will now be able to initiate a range of actions such as "Recharge my account" for convenient top-up or "Change pack" for a hassle-free subscription modification, among other capabilities.



Commenting on the initiative, Manoj Dobhal, CEO - Dish TV, said, "At Dish TV, we are committed to offering an exceptional entertainment experience to our valued subscribers. As we strive to deliver best-in-class services, we recognize the continuous need to enhance user convenience, resulting in the launch of The Voice Search feature unique feature to make entertainment easily accessible and enjoyable. This feature will certainly redefine the distribution industry's approach to user-friendliness.



The introduction of the Voice search feature is a response to the evolving dynamics, aiming to enhance user convenience and strategically goes with our overarching vision to establish new benchmarks, not only for Dish TV but for the industry at large." Added, Mr. Dobhal



The Voice Search Feature is the latest enhancement which will reinforce My Dish TV App's status as the preferred choice for viewers by offering comprehensive account management capabilities with the added convenience of voice commands.





Company :-Concept PR

User :- Asmita Arora Sawhney

Email :