(MENAFN) Over the course of the 50-day conflict in Palestine, Spain has emerged as a notable and assertive supporter of Palestinian rights, as evidenced by key events reported in the Spanish media. These reports document a series of explicit responses and decisive actions by the Spanish government, sparking both criticism from the Zionist regime and accusations of "supporting terrorism." Among the significant developments are the Barcelona City Council severing ties with Israel, Spain's Prime Minister expressing the intent to recognize the State of Palestine if the European Union fails to take official action, and the Deputy Prime Minister committing to imposing sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and an arms trade embargo against Israel.



The Minister of Social Rights in Spain went further, calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be brought before the International Criminal Court. Pro-Palestine protests erupted in major cities across Spain, including Madrid, Barcelona, and Malaga, reflecting the public sentiment against the Israeli actions. Additionally, a Spanish representative to the European Parliament submitted a dossier on Israel's alleged crimes to the International Criminal Court.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, recently reconfirmed in his position, made a significant visit to the occupied territories and Egypt on November 23. During the trip, he engaged in discussions with key figures, including Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Mahmoud Abbas, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Sanchez, who had previously traveled to the region with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, concluded the journey by denouncing the indiscriminate killing of civilians, particularly children, as unacceptable. He emphasized that if the European Union fails to take action, Spain is prepared to make independent decisions.



Spain's unwavering support for Palestine is notable, with the country standing alongside the Palestinian people and condemning the actions of the Israeli government. This stance is not only reflective of recent events but aligns with Spain's historical approach, showcasing a commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights and challenging the status quo in the region.

