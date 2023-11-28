Russia enhance African relation with free grain shipments

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at solidifying its influence in Africa, Russia is set to dispatch free grain shipments to the continent within the coming days. This initiative, announced by President Vladimir Putin during the Russian-African summit last July, underscores Russia's commitment to supporting six African nations with close ties to Moscow. This strategic gesture comes amid heightened global scrutiny over the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on food and fertilizer prices.



The Russian Ministry of Agriculture anticipates that a total of 200,000 tons of grain will be shipped to Africa by the end of the year. The initial beneficiaries of this aid will be Somalia and Burkina Faso, with subsequent shipments planned for Zimbabwe, Mali, Eritrea, and the Central African Republic. The timing of this endeavor aligns with Russia's broader strategy to expand its trade relationships and foster cooperation with African nations, addressing the economic and political challenges both regions face.



As one of the world's major exporters of grains and vegetable oils, Russia aims to strengthen its ties with countries worldwide, particularly emerging nations, through increased trade and economic collaboration.

