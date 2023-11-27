Manar Abu Dhabi: Reflects Nature, Environment, History Of Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mohammed Osman Ali | The Peninsula

Abu Dhabi: Under the theme“Grounding Light,” Manar Abu Dhabi has opened its doors to the public as part of the Abu Dhabi Public Art Exhibition. The exhibition features captivating light artworks strategically installed across various islands, mangroves, and the Corniche of Abu Dhabi.

Manar Abu Dhabi aims to transform the landscape of over 200 islands in Abu Dhabi through a light exhibition that spans 35 site-specific installations. These include light sculptures, projections, and artworks crafted by both local and international artists.

Alia Zaal Lootah

Artistic Director of Public Art Abu Dhabi, Alia Zaal Lootah, expressed that as an evaluator of art exhibitions in various areas, she and her colleague Reem Fadda, the Director of Abu Dhabi Culture Programming and Cultural Foundation, insisted on ensuring the participation of United Arab Emirates' artists alongside international ones. This emphasis aims to make the exhibition a platform that brings together a large number of artists from around the world. In total, ten Emirates artists are participating, representing a diverse range of countries.

The“Grounding Light” exhibition at Manar Abu Dhabi“lighthouse in Arabic” focuses on the geography of Abu Dhabi, to illuminate the 200 islands of Abu Dhabi. The primary objective according to Alia Zaal Lootah is to introduce these islands to the public as many people are unaware of their existence and the cultural activities they host. Notably, Saadiyat Island, which hosts numerous cultural and heritage exhibitions and activities, is highlighted.

Artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke poses for a picture near an art installation.

The exhibition on Samaliyah Island is set to be inaugurated on December 20, initially focusing on Al Lulu Island before moving on. The choice of these islands is deliberate as they are less frequented by the public. The intention is for people to experience the skyline view of Abu Dhabi from Lulu Island for the first time, appreciating various artworks that reflect the nature and environment of Abu Dhabi in general and these islands in particular, Alia Zaal Lootah added. The artworks also represent diverse cultures united by the global concept of light, introducing local environmental elements merging sound, digital technologies, light, and water and emphasising the importance of preserving the environment, its architectures, and, consequently, the history of the United Arab Emirates.

The artwork showcased here highlights the geometric interplay between two global realms - East and West -placing particular emphasis on the significance of solar movement within this installation, as expressed by the artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. A pivotal element of the piece is the Mashrabiya window, through which light emanates from the East, encapsulating the essence of Arabic and Islamic culture. Nadia draws attention to the play of light and shadow on the floor, specifically capturing the shadow at 9am. Subsequently, she reproduces this shadow, creating a cascade of shadows that transforms the initially rigid geometry into an abstract form, said Nadia.

The resulting abstract shapes bear a resemblance to Gothic church architecture, providing a bridge between the East and West she pointed out. The shadows cast symbolise Western culture; while the eastward progression of light serves as a metaphor for the influence of Eastern culture. This layered interpretation delves into the historical and cultural crosscurrents, showcasing how Arabic and Islamic influences have permeated Western culture.

Beyond the cultural dialogue, the artist introduces a spiritual dimension to the installation, framing it as a quest for light within darkness. The Arab moon described as beautiful and poetic, is not merely a reference to electrical illumination but rather a metaphor for the enlightenment and influence brought about by Arabic and Islamic culture. In essence, the installation encapsulates a multifaceted exploration of cultural dynamics, intertwining historical influences with a spiritual quest for enlightenment.