Qatar, Cyprus To Bolster Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides held a session of official talks at the Amiri Diwan Monday.

Talks during the session focused on ways to develop joint co-operation, especially in the fields of energy, economy, investment, education and tourism. The two sides also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, especially developments in the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi and number of senior officials.

On the Cypriot side, it was attended by Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki, Director of the President's Diplomatic Office Marilena Raouna, and Deputy Official Spokesman for the Government of the Republic of Cyprus Yiannis Antoniou, along with a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and the president of Cyprus also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a host of topics of common interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honour of President Christodoulides and the delegation accompanying him.

An official reception ceremony was accorded to the Cypriot president upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

