Louvre Abu Dhabi & France Muséums Come Together To Highlight Sustainability Through Art And Culture

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first universal museum in the Arab world, and France Muséums have partnered to organise the 'Sustainability in Museums' event on 7 December at the museum auditorium. The sustainability event invites the public to participate in a series of enriching cultural programmes, including specially curated tours and insightful talks, among others.

'Sustainability in Museums' will feature global and local experts who will delve into the pivotal roles museums, professionals, and artists play in confronting environmental challenges and advancing toward a more sustainable future.

The talk titled 'How to rewire the arts and culture fields to address climate change: three voluntary case studies with positive impacts' will see speakers present compelling case studies and share best practices on how museums can balance environmental responsibility with public engagement, support socially conscious artists without limiting their creative scope, and explore the impact of environmental exhibitions within cultural practices and capacity building.

The second session, 'The sustainable journey of cultural institutions: landscape, population and city transformation', will highlight the crucial role of cultural spaces as environment cultivators, focusing on museums' interactions with their ecosystem and their surrounding city.

As part of the event, museumgoers can also take part in guided tours that explore sustainability through the architectural build and design of the museum. The tour will examine the building's unique environmental micro-climate, the environmental standards observed and how it interweaves the UAE's cultural heritage. Furthermore, specific artworks will be highlighted to discuss materiality and heritage sustainability.

'Sustainability in Museums' will provide a key platform for sustainability professionals, students, and cultural enthusiasts to network, exchange knowledge and ideas, and engage in lively debates aimed at inspiring concrete actions.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said:“At its core, the museum serves as an epicentre for dialogue, education, and societal transformation, values reflected until this day. Situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi and opening into the sea, Louvre Abu Dhabi's easy accessibility and connectivity function as catalysts for social inclusivity, allowing for a diverse range of voices and experiences to contribute and participate. The museum is uniquely positioned to serve as a platform that facilitates meaningful conversations, fosters transformative experiences, and embraces education that surpasses conventional learning. In collaborating with France Museums to organise 'Sustainability in Museums', we offer our community members the opportunity to return home fully inspired and to become active participants towards building a more sustainable and conscientious global future.”

Hervé Barbaret, CEO of France Muséums, said,“At France Muséums, we are at the forefront of cultural transformation, guiding museums and heritage sites around the world. We believe in the power of museums to transcend their traditional roles, championing social and environmental change, while maintaining a constant pursuit of cultural and scientific excellence. Our journey began with the birth of Louvre Abu Dhabi, an extraordinary collective venture. Today, we join forces with our global partner to address climate-related challenges.”

'Sustainability in Museums' comes as part of Louvre Abu Dhabi's and France Museum's wider commitment to fostering lifelong learning and curiosity by building awareness, encouraging knowledge-sharing, and promoting cultural preservation and openness through meaningful dialogue.

Prior reservations and bookings for all activities are required for entry. For those wishing to tune in remotely, the second talk (The sustainable journey of cultural institutions: landscape, population and city transformation) will also be made available online via the museum's website.

Entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi is free of charge for visitors aged 18 and under. Only accompanying adults above 18 will need to purchase museum tickets for the whole family to access all Louvre Abu Dhabi galleries and exhibitions.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Auditorium | 2pm-3pm

Louvre Abu Dhabi and France Muséums have invited museum and cultural experts to present case studies and the best practices in museums. The discussion will address museums' environmental impact, explore how we can support artists' social consciousness without restricting their creativity, and explore how environmental exhibitions contribute to cultural practices and capacity building.

The sustainable journey of cultural institutions: landscape, population, and city transformation:

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Auditorium | 3:15-4pm

In this discussion, speakers will explore the role of museums and other cultural spaces in shaping their surroundings. The conversation will broaden its scope to encompass the entire infrastructure, from the building itself to parks and spaces for visitor navigation.

Educational programming:

Join us for a guided tour to explore the notion of sustainability through the architecture and design of the museum, inspired by the Al Ain Oasis to create an environmental micro-climate, in addition to an exploration of specific artworks to discuss materiality and cultural heritage sustainability.

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI:

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum's growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children's Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT FRANCE MUSÉUMS:

As an international museum consultancy, France Muséums supports museum and heritage projects of all sizes, from conception to completion. Whether creating new cultural venues or transforming existing museums, we bring to those in charge of museums and heritage sites worldwide a know-how and a network of experts and museums unique in the world.

From initial strategic planning to implementation, programming and capacity building strategy, our multidisciplinary team of over 40 experts and the network of partners we can mobilize, cover all stages of project implementation.

The museum's challenge is to guarantee the strength of the link between the public and the works of art. Putting collections at the service of a rigorous and interesting scientific and cultural proposition; ensuring a visitor experience anchored in this relationship to the artwork and mobilizing all the means of mediation; making the museum an institution that shines and inspires: France Muséums helps its clients to seize these challenges fully. We see the museum as a fundamental player in the construction of an open, enlightened and tolerant citizenry. By showcasing works of the mind, museums raise awareness of cultural, environmental, and social issues.

France Muséums was born of an extraordinary collective adventure: the creation in Abu Dhabi of the first universal museum of the 21st century. Over the years, we have steadfastly partnered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and Louvre Abu Dhabi to working diligently to foster the growth of this region into a pivotal hub of culture and knowledge.