Leaders to discuss weather events, rising wildfires in upcoming UN climate talks

(MENAFN) Against a backdrop of record-high temperatures, extreme weather events, and escalating wildfires, global leaders are gearing up for the upcoming United Nations climate talks. This critical summit aims to address the long-standing trend of humanity continuously emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, contributing to the current climate crisis.



Throughout history, humans have exerted influence over the environment to serve their needs, reshaping the world to protect infrastructure, accumulate wealth, and ensure the well-being of populations. This transformative impulse led to the draining of lakes, the extraction of billions of tons of coal, and later, oil and gas, all in the pursuit of fueling empires and driving economic growth. The pursuit of exploiting nature and burning fossil fuels as a means to achieve prosperity became a global phenomenon, with nations vying to secure their own sources of energy.



Historians note that those who believed in their ability to control nature and harness energy resources perceived the environment as a tool for progress. However, this centuries-long impulse has not only transformed the planet but also brought its inhabitants to the precipice of a catastrophic climate crisis.



An illustrative case is Mexico City, whose origins trace back centuries to a settlement on islands in Lake Texcoco. Today, much of the lake has vanished, drained over time to make way for urban development that now encompasses over 22 million people spreading towards the edges of the Valley of Mexico. Addressing water needs in this arid valley, exacerbated by worsening droughts, relies heavily on pumping from deep underground. The consequences of centuries of such extraction are visible in crumbling curbs and tilting structures due to subsidence, with some areas sinking around 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) annually. Simultaneously, the region faces an increased risk of severe flooding, exacerbated by climate change-induced extreme rainfall events and compromised drainage systems resulting from subsidence.



As leaders gather for the UN climate talks, they confront not only the immediate challenges posed by contemporary climate issues but also the enduring legacy of centuries-old practices that have shaped the environment and contributed to the urgent need for global climate action.

