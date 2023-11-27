After 5-Year Voyage Fath Al Khair Docks At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Fath Al Khair dhow will now be permanently stationed at the Old Doha Port. It will be transformed into a tourist destination and made accessible to the public and tourists from around the world.

This was announced Sunday by Katara - Cultural Village general manager Prof Dr Khaled bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti at a reception hosted Sunday at the Old Doha Port harbour to welcome the traditional dhow after its journey to Barcelona, Spain.

The journey lasted five years, during which it visited several European ports with the aim of introducing Qatar's maritime heritage and promoting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of ambassadors to Qatar and other guests.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr al-Sulaiti explained that with Fath Al Khair being permanently moored at the Old Doha Port, everyone will have the opportunity to learn about the prestigious dhow and the important journeys it undertook since 2013, when it toured the various GCC ports.

Subsequently, Fath Al Khair went to India in 2015, followed by Oman and Kuwait in 2017. The fourth journey was carried out in 2019, when it travelled from the Bosphorus to the ports of Greece, Albania, Croatia, and Malta.

The fifth and final journey of Fath Al Khair began in July 2022, when it visited several European ports, including Italy, France, and Spain, aiming to promote the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The historic traditional dhow succeeded in building bridges of cultural and human communication between Qatar and the world, the Katara general manager observed.

"Fath Al Khair dhow is not just a tourist museum open to the public, but will remain a shining symbol of the loyalty of the people of Qatar to their cultural and civilisational heritage. It will highlight the importance of the tremendous efforts exerted throughout the various journeys of this vessel to follow in the footsteps of the ancestors, adopting the motto: determination, perseverance, and challenge."

Prof Dr al-Sulaiti also highly appreciated the efforts and endurance of the crew members of the vessel with all its sailors and captains, who courageously and steadfastly accomplished remarkable feats that will remain an integral part of the history of this valuable and prestigious vessel.

The Katara official also honoured Fath Al Khair captain Mohamed al-Sada and all the sailors, who participated in the fifth voyage.

The 108ft and 120-tonne Fath Al Khair uses traditional sailing methods, simulating the conditions of ancient maritime journeys during the era of pearl diving.

