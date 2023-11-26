Arab League Official Calls For Helping Gaza, Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazala, called, on Sunday, for helping the people in Gaza Strip and Somalia due to the "inhumane" conditions they are suffering from.

The remarks came in a speech by Abu Ghazala during a meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Council for Population and Development, headed by Saudi Arabia, to discuss the topics on the agenda, and to come up with draft resolutions for adoption during the fifth regular session of the Council scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, headed by Sudan.

Abu Ghazala said that the meeting is being held in an "unusual" regional and global situation that requires the Arab Population Council and its member states to carry out "unusual" roles and tasks that respond to the challenges of our current stage and the aspirations and hopes of the Arab peoples.

She added, "We are submitting two draft resolutions, the first of which is a response to the unrest in Gaza Strip, to coordinate efforts and all initiatives aimed at ensuring the access of humanitarian and relief aid to the residents of the Strip without discrimination."

She stressed that "ending the brutal Israeli occupation of the land of Palestine represents a necessary condition for enabling Palestine to manage the population issue and achieve its national priorities for sustainable development."

Abu Ghazala called on Arab countries to help support population programs and policies in Palestine during the next stage, stressing that "in the absence of peace, it is impossible to achieve development and well-being for people.

There is no sustainable development without peace, and no peace without sustainable development."

The ambassador added, "The second draft of the meeting is related to the flood and torrential crisis that is striking Somalia due to climate change," calling on Arab member states, Arab organizations and United Nations bodies to provide urgent relief to Somalia in the face of the flood and torrential crisis resulting from climate change. (end)

