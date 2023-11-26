Jalalabad Residents Irked By Delay In Road Construction Project

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Delay in the construction of a 12 km long road has caused problems for the residents of 8th Municipality District in Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Nangarhar province, according to the local residents on Sunday.

Some residents of the 8th Municipality District said that the road construction project was delayed for years which blocked the paths for the pedestrians, spread dust in the air and caused illnesses for them.

The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) launched the project for the construction of this 40 metres wide and 12 km long road five years ago, it was supposed to be completed in two years but it still remained incomplete.

The road started from the Behsud Bridge and extended to Abdul Khel village of Koz Kunar district, the aim of the construction of this road was to decrease the level of traffic flow on Kunar-Jalalabad main road.

The road which goes through Qasim Abad and Daman areas of the 8th district of Jalalabad city and its works were delayed which created different problems for the residents of these areas, some resident claimed.

Ghulam Nabi Mujahid, the resident of Daman area, told Pajhwok Afghan News, delay in the construction work of this road caused the residents of this area economic, social and health problems.

He said:“The dust of this road created various health problems for the residents especially for the children, the plants also did not grow at its normal pace.”

Sayed Mukhtar, another resident said, there is a sick person in each family because of the dust of this road, which then create more problems for the healthy people as well.

A tribal elder Haji Abdul Hanan Sapi said, halt of the construction works of this road caused for the road to be more damaged day by day which ruins the spent budget of the government.

He said:“The floods destroyed this road, there are many villages along this road from Abdul Khel to Behsud Bridge areas, all the residents of those villages suffer from problems that arise from the dust of the vehicles that move of this rough road.”

The bumps of this road also cause damages for the vehicles, Hamza a tricycle driver said that he takes his tricycle twice for repairs in each month.

The officials of Public Works department said that the completion of this road project will be included in the development budget of the next year.

Public Works director Maulvi Yar Mohammad Mohammadi told Pajhwok, 30 percent of the work of this road was completed in the past while the work over the remaining 70 percent will start next year.

He said:“Although we have some problems, we are not sitting idle, the construction of this road is included in our plan for the next year, work over this plan is in progress in the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and we hope the MoF to include this road in its development budget for the next year.”

The construction of this road will not only solve the problems of Koz Kunar and Dara Noor district but will create more facilities for the residents of Nuristan and Kunar provinces as well.

