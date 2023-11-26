Crew goes missing after cargo ship sinks off Greek island

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday, a distressing maritime incident unfolded off the coast of the Greek island of Lesbos, as the cargo ship "Raptor" succumbed to stormy seas. The vessel, registered in the Comoros, was en route from Alexandria, Egypt, to Istanbul, carrying a substantial cargo of 6,000 tons of salt. The ship had a crew of 14, comprising eight Egyptians, four Indians, and two Syrians, according to the coast guard.



The unfolding tragedy began when the Raptor reported a mechanical problem around 7 AM on Sunday. Shortly after sending out a distress signal, the vessel vanished from sight approximately 4 1/2 nautical miles (8 kilometers) southwest of Lesbos, leaving 13 crew members missing and one Egyptian crew member miraculously rescued, as reported by a coast guard spokeswoman to The Associated Press.



As the news emerged, a coordinated search and rescue operation swung into action. Eight merchant ships, two helicopters, and a Greek navy frigate joined forces in scouring the tumultuous waters for any signs of survivors. However, the challenging conditions, characterized by northwesterly winds exceeding 80 kph (50 mph), posed significant obstacles to the efforts. The coast guard faced difficulties in deploying three vessels to the area due to the rough seas, adding to the complexity of the ongoing rescue mission, the spokeswoman explained on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitivity of the situation and lack of authorization to speak to the media.



The incident underscores the perilous nature of maritime travel, especially in adverse weather conditions, and highlights the bravery of those involved in the search and rescue efforts amid the challenging circumstances.

MENAFN26112023000045015682ID1107486893