Deal Signed To Conduct Work-Based Learning Programs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) - The Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) signed an agreement on Sunday to implement a work-based learning program for Jordanians and Syrian refugees.The agreement was signed by President of the TVSDC Raghda Faouri and Chief Technical Adviser to the ILO program of Support to the Crisis Response Qais Qatamin.The agreement aims to facilitate cooperation between the two parties to enhance the skills and readiness of targeted Jordanians and Syrian refugees. This will be achieved through training programs and activities that provide practical experience and allow trainees to apply their skills in real work environments. By bridging the gap between theory and practice, the trainees will become more efficient, enabling them to engage in the labor market with confidence.Under the 4-month agreement, the ILO will provide financial assistance to the TVSDC, which will supervise work-based learning programs in sectors such as construction, agriculture, textile, tourism, and logistics. The approved training programs will have 1,000 beneficiaries who will participate for a period of two months, during which each trainee will receive a transportation allowance of JD150.Faouri commended the ILO for its support of the TVSDC's initiatives and programs. She particularly lauded the organization's key role in enhancing local communities through projects that have substantially reduced poverty and unemployment rates, as well as empowered young men and women by providing vocational and technical training in specialized areas that are in high demand in the labor market.Qatamin praised the partnership and joint proposals with TVSDC, expressing willingness to expand cooperation to other initiatives.