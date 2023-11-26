-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bahrain Starts Anti-Dumping Investigations Against Gulf Imports From China


11/26/2023 7:22:16 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Office of the GCC's Technical Secretariat to Combat Harmful Practices in International Trade has started measures for anti-dumping investigations against some Gulf imports from China, said the Bahraini Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
The measures include, amongs others, GCC imports of sheets and coated aluminum, the ministry said in a press release, carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA) on Sunday.
The Gulf move is meant to support and protect national industry against harmful practices, according to law 48/2011 regarding the GCC anti-dumping system, it added. (end)
kna


MENAFN26112023000071011013ID1107486585

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search