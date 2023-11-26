Bahrain Starts Anti-Dumping Investigations Against Gulf Imports From China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Office of the GCC's Technical Secretariat to Combat Harmful Practices in International Trade has started measures for anti-dumping investigations against some Gulf imports from China, said the Bahraini Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The measures include, amongs others, GCC imports of sheets and coated aluminum, the ministry said in a press release, carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA) on Sunday.

The Gulf move is meant to support and protect national industry against harmful practices, according to law 48/2011 regarding the GCC anti-dumping system, it added. (end)

