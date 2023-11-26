Heads Of OTS Religious Institutions Meet In Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has hosted the 4th meeting of the Heads of Religious
Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
The document Islam against extremism was discussed at the
meeting, Azernews reports. The Heads of OTS
Religious Institutions of the Organization exchanged views on
issues of further strengthening solidarity between Turkic states
and peoples who have a common history, language, culture, customs
and traditions,
The speakers especially emphasized the importance of the OTS
Religious Institutions in strengthening Turkic-Islamic solidarity,
establishing peace and prosperity on the planet, encouraging and
promoting Turkic-Islamic culture, as well as using its rich
potential.
Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam
Allahshukur Pashazadeh conveyed the greetings of the President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the event organizers and meeting
participants and expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the
Azerbaijani believers to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev for supporting the event.
He noted that thanks to the friendly and fraternal relations
between the two wise political leaders Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, comprehensive ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
are being strengthened and developed.
Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh regarded as truly
brotherly the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the city of Shusha
after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian
occupation, his participation together with President Ilham Aliyev
in the opening of a school named after Mirza Ulugbek, built in the
city of Fuzuli as a gift from the Uzbek people.
At the end of the meeting, Council members unanimously adopted
and signed the document Islam against extremism.
It was decided to hold the next meeting in Kazakhstan.
As part of the event, bilateral meetings between Sheikh ul-Islam
Allahshukur Pashazadeh and the Advisor to the President of
Uzbekistan Muzaffar Kamilov, Chairman of the Muslim Board of
Uzbekistan Nuriddin Kholiknazar, Chairman of the Office of
Religious Affairs of Turkiye Ali Erbas and OTS Secretary General
Kubanychbek Omuraliev.
At the meeting with Muzaffar Kamilov, congratulations were
conveyed to the entire Azerbaijani people on Victory Day.
Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh expressed gratitude to
the state and people of Uzbekistan for supporting the fair position
of Azerbaijan.
At the meeting, the sides discussed the cultural and spiritual
ties between the two countries.
Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam
Allahshukur Pashazadehwas awarded the title and awarded an honorary
doctorate from the International Islamic University of
Uzbekistan.