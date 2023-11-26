Heads Of OTS Religious Institutions Meet In Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has hosted the 4th meeting of the Heads of Religious Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The document Islam against extremism was discussed at the meeting, Azernews reports. The Heads of OTS Religious Institutions of the Organization exchanged views on issues of further strengthening solidarity between Turkic states and peoples who have a common history, language, culture, customs and traditions,

The speakers especially emphasized the importance of the OTS Religious Institutions in strengthening Turkic-Islamic solidarity, establishing peace and prosperity on the planet, encouraging and promoting Turkic-Islamic culture, as well as using its rich potential.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh conveyed the greetings of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the event organizers and meeting participants and expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Azerbaijani believers to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for supporting the event.

He noted that thanks to the friendly and fraternal relations between the two wise political leaders Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, comprehensive ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are being strengthened and developed.

Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh regarded as truly brotherly the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the city of Shusha after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, his participation together with President Ilham Aliyev in the opening of a school named after Mirza Ulugbek, built in the city of Fuzuli as a gift from the Uzbek people.

At the end of the meeting, Council members unanimously adopted and signed the document Islam against extremism.

It was decided to hold the next meeting in Kazakhstan.

As part of the event, bilateral meetings between Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh and the Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Muzaffar Kamilov, Chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Kholiknazar, Chairman of the Office of Religious Affairs of Turkiye Ali Erbas and OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

At the meeting with Muzaffar Kamilov, congratulations were conveyed to the entire Azerbaijani people on Victory Day.

Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh expressed gratitude to the state and people of Uzbekistan for supporting the fair position of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadehwas awarded the title and awarded an honorary doctorate from the International Islamic University of Uzbekistan.