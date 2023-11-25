Ukraine's Navy To Receive Cutters To Accompany Bulkers Along Grain Corridor - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Naval Forces will receive from partners a number of cutters to ensure the safety of commercial vessels carrying food products along the Black Sea "grain corridor".

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a joint press conference with the heads of state of Latvia and Switzerland and the head of the government of Lithuania, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"There is an agreement with several states regarding their powerful support (for the "grain corridor" - ed.) by Ukrainian forces, but with equipment provided by others. We are being given and have already been given over the appropriate naval cutters," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

He recalled that one and a half months into the operation of the "grain corridor", half a million tons of grain was transported through it. Insurance agreements have been reached with the UK for this corridor, and agreements with Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey in relation to it.

"Russia can block this corridor as much as possible, but I believe that it has no powerful influence on this corridor today," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine had strengthened the effort to increase the volume of grain shipments by rail. Such cooperation has been set up with Romania and Moldova.

"There will be 4 million tons by the end of the year, this is a very serious volume shipped by rail," Zelensky said.

As reported, on November 25, the second Grain from Ukraine international summit took place in Kyiv.