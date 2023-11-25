Uzbekistan Enhances Interstate Co-Op With Kazakhstan Via Allied Relations Treaty Ratification

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. The
Uzbekistan Senate has endorsed the ratification of the Treaty on
Allied Relations with Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
The Parliamentary Senate of Uzbekistan said the main purpose of
the treaty is the legal consolidation of a new stage of interstate
relations aimed at further strengthening the independence,
sovereignty, territorial integrity and sustainable economic
development of the two countries.
The agreement provides for close cooperation in the fields of
foreign policy, defense and security, migration, the development of
industrial cooperation, the adoption of joint measures for the
rational use of transboundary water resources, strengthening ties
between parliaments, political parties and public
organizations.
Earlier this month, Minister of Trade and Integration of
Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev and Minister of Investment, Industry
and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov have signed an agreement on
regulating the activities of the "Central Asia" international
center for industrial cooperation, which is being created on the
border of the two countries.
The center will stimulate the creation of new industries, jobs,
processing of agricultural and industrial products, as well as
provide logistics services for further transportation of goods.
The operation will increase the efficiency of transporting goods
and will also speed up the process of customs clearance. The
signing of the agreement will allow us to begin the practical
implementation of the project.
The launch of the center will help increase trade turnover
between countries to $10 billion, according to estimates.
The trade turnover between the countries amounted to $2.19
billion from January to July 2023, which is 7.5 percent of the
total trade turnover of Uzbekistan. In terms of total trade
turnover, Uzbekistan exported goods worth $699.3 million to
Kazakhstan, and imports amounted to $1.496 billion.
MENAFN25112023000187011040ID1107483681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.