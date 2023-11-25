Uzbekistan Enhances Interstate Co-Op With Kazakhstan Via Allied Relations Treaty Ratification

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. The Uzbekistan Senate has endorsed the ratification of the Treaty on Allied Relations with Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The Parliamentary Senate of Uzbekistan said the main purpose of the treaty is the legal consolidation of a new stage of interstate relations aimed at further strengthening the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and sustainable economic development of the two countries.

The agreement provides for close cooperation in the fields of foreign policy, defense and security, migration, the development of industrial cooperation, the adoption of joint measures for the rational use of transboundary water resources, strengthening ties between parliaments, political parties and public organizations.

Earlier this month, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov have signed an agreement on regulating the activities of the "Central Asia" international center for industrial cooperation, which is being created on the border of the two countries.

The center will stimulate the creation of new industries, jobs, processing of agricultural and industrial products, as well as provide logistics services for further transportation of goods.

The operation will increase the efficiency of transporting goods and will also speed up the process of customs clearance. The signing of the agreement will allow us to begin the practical implementation of the project.

The launch of the center will help increase trade turnover between countries to $10 billion, according to estimates.

The trade turnover between the countries amounted to $2.19 billion from January to July 2023, which is 7.5 percent of the total trade turnover of Uzbekistan. In terms of total trade turnover, Uzbekistan exported goods worth $699.3 million to Kazakhstan, and imports amounted to $1.496 billion.