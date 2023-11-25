Belarus Holds Event Dubbed Carpet Weaving Art Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In order to promote Azerbaijani culture, a presentation dubbed Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art was held at the Minsk International Women's Club, consisting of spouses of ambassadors, diplomats and foreign representatives operating in Belarus, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus said that the wife of Ambassador Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, the spouses of the ambassadors of Germany, Turkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Georgia, Syria, Palestine, Kazakhstan, and Moldova, the counselor of the Georgian embassy, ​​the wife of the honorary consul of Croatia in Belarus, as well as Spouses of other diplomats participated at the event.

First, the ambassador's wife, Konul Gahramanova, opened the event and said that the art of carpet weaving occupies an important place in the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and that this art of folk creativity, passed down from generation to generation, was included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010. Emphasizing that the state pays special attention and care to the development of carpet-making in Azerbaijan, Konul Gahramanova, gave detailed information about the adoption of the law "On the protection and development of the carpet art of Azerbaijan", the commissioning of the State Museum of Azerbaijan Carpet and Folk Applied Art by the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the production of carpets and carpet products, the establishment of "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint Stock Company for the purpose of organizing export, sales within the country and abroad, applying new technologies in the production of carpets and carpet products. She also emphasized that carpet making is taught in a number of educational institutions as a field of art and science.

Then, the third secretary of the embassy, ​​Mina Imanova, made a presentation. Mina Imanova filled in on the piled and pileless carpets, different types of carpets, 7 schools of carpet weaving historically formed in Azerbaijan, their distinguishing features, and showed examples of carpets belonging to each school. She also informed the participants of the event about carpet samples, which are considered to be Azerbaijan's contribution to the world's cultural heritage, and which are currently kept in museums and foundations of a number of foreign countries.

It should be noted that within the framework of the event, videos depicting Azerbaijan's tourist opportunities, culture and nature, as well as examples of Azerbaijani national dances with the participation of Garabagh horses at the Kharibulbul festival, were also shown. It was emphasized that Shusha, which is considered both the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the cradle of music, is the homeland of well-known composers, musicians and writers such as Bulbul, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Khurshidbanu Natavan. it was noted with regret that it was interrupted, it was brought to the attention of the participants that with the liberation of Shusha from occupation in 2020, the "Cıdır" plain, where historically parties and sports games were held, will once again host this festival.

Then, the works of Vagif Mustafazade, the founder of jazz-mugham synthesis, the famous pianist of Azerbaijan, were played