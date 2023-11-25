Belarus Holds Event Dubbed Carpet Weaving Art Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In order to promote Azerbaijani culture, a presentation dubbed
Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art was held at the Minsk International
Women's Club, consisting of spouses of ambassadors, diplomats and
foreign representatives operating in Belarus, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus said that the wife of
Ambassador Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, the spouses of the ambassadors of
Germany, Turkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Georgia, Syria, Palestine,
Kazakhstan, and Moldova, the counselor of the Georgian embassy,
the wife of the honorary consul of Croatia in Belarus, as well as
Spouses of other diplomats participated at the event.
First, the ambassador's wife, Konul Gahramanova, opened the
event and said that the art of carpet weaving occupies an important
place in the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and that this art
of folk creativity, passed down from generation to generation, was
included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural
Heritage of Humanity in 2010. Emphasizing that the state pays
special attention and care to the development of carpet-making in
Azerbaijan, Konul Gahramanova, gave detailed information about the
adoption of the law "On the protection and development of the
carpet art of Azerbaijan", the commissioning of the State Museum of
Azerbaijan Carpet and Folk Applied Art by the order of President
Ilham Aliyev, the production of carpets and carpet products, the
establishment of "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint Stock Company for the
purpose of organizing export, sales within the country and abroad,
applying new technologies in the production of carpets and carpet
products. She also emphasized that carpet making is taught in a
number of educational institutions as a field of art and
science.
Then, the third secretary of the embassy, Mina Imanova, made a
presentation. Mina Imanova filled in on the piled and pileless
carpets, different types of carpets, 7 schools of carpet weaving
historically formed in Azerbaijan, their distinguishing features,
and showed examples of carpets belonging to each school. She also
informed the participants of the event about carpet samples, which
are considered to be Azerbaijan's contribution to the world's
cultural heritage, and which are currently kept in museums and
foundations of a number of foreign countries.
It should be noted that within the framework of the event,
videos depicting Azerbaijan's tourist opportunities, culture and
nature, as well as examples of Azerbaijani national dances with the
participation of Garabagh horses at the Kharibulbul festival, were
also shown. It was emphasized that Shusha, which is considered both
the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the cradle of music, is the
homeland of well-known composers, musicians and writers such as
Bulbul, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Khurshidbanu Natavan. it was noted with
regret that it was interrupted, it was brought to the attention of
the participants that with the liberation of Shusha from occupation
in 2020, the "Cıdır" plain, where historically parties and sports
games were held, will once again host this festival.
Then, the works of Vagif Mustafazade, the founder of jazz-mugham
synthesis, the famous pianist of Azerbaijan, were played
