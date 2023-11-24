Truck Traffic On Border With Slovakia Unblocked - Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of this morning, the Ukrainian-Slovak border is unblocked, and trucks are being allowed to cross as usual.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told Ukrinform.

"Truck traffic on the Slovak border is not currently blocked. As of this morning, 400 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine," the spokesman said.

As reported, on the afternoon of November 21, the Union of Slovak Carriers blocked truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhhorod checkpoint. At the time, there were about 300 trucks on the territory of Slovakia in front of the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint heading to Ukraine.

At midnight, Slovak police took away the person who was blocking the border and evacuated the vehicle that was blocking the passage.