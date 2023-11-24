Azerbaijan Economy Minister Meets With UNECE

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe
(UNECE) have discussed the implementation of the Trans-Caspian
Corridor digitalisation roadmap, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Economy
Minister Mikail Jabbarov met with UNECE Executive Secretary Tatiana
Molchan within the framework of SPECA week (UN Special Programme
for the Economies of Central Asia) held in Baku.
The meeting highlighted the implementation of the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) between Azerbaijan and UNECE, as well as
close cooperation within the SPECA programme. It was stressed that
SPECA Week held in Baku is useful in terms of developing relations
between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in the trade and
economic spheres, digitalisation of transport infrastructure,
transition to a green economy, energy, and other spheres.
Azerbaijan's efforts in this regard were highly appreciated.
The sides exchanged views on priority areas of Azerbaijan-UNECE
cooperation and agenda issues, development of trade, innovations,
and public-private partnerships, prospects of relations within the
SPECA region, and opportunities for the implementation of the road
map for digitalisation of the Trans-Caspian Corridor.
It should be noted that the UN Special Programme for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was established on March 26,
1998.
Currently, the member states of SPECA are Afghanistan,
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation. Azerbaijan will chair SPECA
in 2023.
SPECA Days are being held in Baku from November 20 to 24,
2023.
MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107481064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.