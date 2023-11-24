Azerbaijan Economy Minister Meets With UNECE

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) have discussed the implementation of the Trans-Caspian Corridor digitalisation roadmap, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov met with UNECE Executive Secretary Tatiana Molchan within the framework of SPECA week (UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) held in Baku.

The meeting highlighted the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) between Azerbaijan and UNECE, as well as close cooperation within the SPECA programme. It was stressed that SPECA Week held in Baku is useful in terms of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in the trade and economic spheres, digitalisation of transport infrastructure, transition to a green economy, energy, and other spheres. Azerbaijan's efforts in this regard were highly appreciated.

The sides exchanged views on priority areas of Azerbaijan-UNECE cooperation and agenda issues, development of trade, innovations, and public-private partnerships, prospects of relations within the SPECA region, and opportunities for the implementation of the road map for digitalisation of the Trans-Caspian Corridor.

It should be noted that the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was established on March 26, 1998.

Currently, the member states of SPECA are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation. Azerbaijan will chair SPECA in 2023.

SPECA Days are being held in Baku from November 20 to 24, 2023.