Another Group Of Idps Return To Fuzuli

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Fuzuli continues, Azernews reports.
Another group of former IDPs, consisting of 25 families or 72
people, left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh for
Fuzuli on November 24.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and
expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which
liberated the lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli
has been provided for 283 families - 1000 people.
