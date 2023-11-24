China's Urumqi Inaugurates SCO Forum Year Of Tourism 2023 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) URUMQI, China, November 24. The International
Exhibition Center of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
(XUAR) in Urumqi has hosted the opening ceremony of the Shanghai
Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum "Year of Tourism 2023",
Trend reports from
the scene.
The event involves over 300 leaders of tourism organizations,
representatives of international organizations, government and
business entities, tourism experts, and diplomats from Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Sri
Lanka, Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, and Uzbekistan.
The ceremony was preceded by the presentation of an exhibition
showcasing the tourism potential of different countries and various
projects in the development of the tourism sector to the
guests.
Welcoming remarks to the forum participants were delivered by
the Chairman of the XUAR Government of China, Erkin Tunyaz, the
Secretary-General of the SCO, Zhang Min, and the Deputy
Secretary-General of the SCO, Janesh Kain, who briefed on the
achievements of the SCO in the field of tourism and the
attractiveness of the tourism sector in XUAR and shared future
plans.
Azerbaijan is represented at the forum by employees of the State
Tourism Agency and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, an active SCO dialogue partner, was one
of the first countries to endorse China's "Belt and Road" program,
greatly contributing to its execution with its economic and
transportation-logistics capacity.
Given the importance of tourism growth to the economy, it is
worth noting that Azerbaijan's commercial turnover with SCO member
countries climbed by 45.8 percent last year, surpassing $9
billion.
Last year, these countries accounted for 17 percent of
Azerbaijan's foreign trade. SCO members have invested more than $12
billion in the economy of Azerbaijan.
The government put $3.2 billion into the economies of SCO
members.
As a result, future tourist growth between Azerbaijan and the
SCO will be a mutually beneficial partnership.
The Year of Tourism 2023 SCO forum being held on November 23–26
is the first thematic forum held by the SCO Secretariat and XUAR in
China as part of the SCO year of tourism announced by the heads of
state at a meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in Samarkand,
Uzbekistan, in order to support the tourism industry and increase
the appeal of cities and regions in the SCO space as tourism
destinations.
The main goal of the forum is to help develop the tourism sector
of SCO member states (China, India, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan,
Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Iran), develop projects
between groups of member states, and form a common tourism
space.
Within the framework of the forum, thematic sections“Tourism
Potential of the SCO Space,",“Tourist Potential of the XUAR of the
People's Republic of China”,“Promotion of Sustainable Tourism in
the SCO Countries,",“Tourism Development as a Factor in Poverty
Reduction," and a networking session in B2B/B2G
(Business-to-Business/Business-to-Government) format were
organized.
