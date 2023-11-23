Planning Ministry, AFD Sign 46 Million Euros Development Loan For Water Sector Efficiency Project

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation on Wednesday signed a development loan agreement worth 46 million euros with the French Development Agency (AFD), to finance the Water Sector Efficiency Project in Jordan.

The agreement was inked during a meeting between Planning and International Cooperation Minister Zeina Touqan and Cyrille Bellier, AFD director for the Middle East, Asia and Central Europe, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The ministry stressed the importance of the three-year project in financing the national plan to reduce water losses, through rehabilitation of water supply infrastructure, upgrading of water supply networks and improvement of energy efficiency in the water sector.



Touqan commended the partnership with the AFD and its subsidiaries, lauding their support for Jordan's development and investment priorities.

The meeting included a review of AFD-funded projects and discussions on projects in preparation for 2024 in the water and sanitation sector.

Talks also covered support for the implementation of the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap, which is part of the Fifth Development Cooperation Agreement with the French side, signed earlier this year with a funding ceiling of 912 million euros.

Bellier, director of the Agency, confirmed the agency's commitment to supporting development priorities in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap outlined in the fifth memo.