UNESCO To Mark Anniversary Of First Dictionary Of Turkic Languages

UNESCO will celebrate the 950th anniversary of the Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk, a compendium of the Turkic dialects.

The date was included in the UNESCO list of anniversaries for 2024–2025, Azernews reports.

The decision was announced during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference.

Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk is the first comprehensive dictionary of Turkic languages, compiled in 1072–74 by the Turkic scholar Mahmud Kashgari who extensively studied the Turkic languages of his time.







At the same time, it was decided to commemorate the 900th anniversary of Azerbaijan's prominent architect, Ajami Nakhchivani.

Ajami ibn Abubakr Nakhchivani significantly contributed to the architecture of Nakhchivan. He is the founder of the Nakhchivan school of architecture.

Nakhchivani is the architect of buildings such as Yusif ibn Kuseyir Mausoleum, Momine Khatun Mausoleum, and Juma Mosque.







The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference focused on two crucial challenges, in particular: peace, through the revision of the 1974 UNESCO Recommendation on Education for Peace and Human Rights, as well as the ethics of neurotechnology.

Set up in 1945 and headquartered in Paris, the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) now has 193 member states.







The 43rd UNESCO session will be held outside Paris for the first time in over 40 years. The next session will be held in 2025 Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

As a UNESCO member, Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in promoting cultural diversity and heritage preservation.

The country has been constantly participating in UNESCO programs since 1992.

Through its efforts, Azerbaijan plays a significant role in UNESCO's mission to build peace, foster sustainable development, and foster intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication, and information.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

