UNESCO To Mark Anniversary Of First Dictionary Of Turkic Languages

UNESCO will celebrate the 950th anniversary of the Dīwān Lughāt
al-Turk, a compendium of the Turkic dialects.
The date was included in the UNESCO list of anniversaries for
2024–2025, Azernews reports.
The decision was announced during the 42nd session of the UNESCO
General Conference.
Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk is the first comprehensive dictionary of
Turkic languages, compiled in 1072–74 by the Turkic scholar Mahmud
Kashgari who extensively studied the Turkic languages of his
time.
At the same time, it was decided to commemorate the 900th
anniversary of Azerbaijan's prominent architect, Ajami
Nakhchivani.
Ajami ibn Abubakr Nakhchivani significantly contributed to the
architecture of Nakhchivan. He is the founder of the Nakhchivan
school of architecture.
Nakhchivani is the architect of buildings such as Yusif ibn
Kuseyir Mausoleum, Momine Khatun Mausoleum, and Juma Mosque.
The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference focused on two
crucial challenges, in particular: peace, through the revision of
the 1974 UNESCO Recommendation on Education for Peace and Human
Rights, as well as the ethics of neurotechnology.
Set up in 1945 and headquartered in Paris, the United Nations
Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) now has
193 member states.
The 43rd UNESCO session will be held outside Paris for the first
time in over 40 years. The next session will be held in 2025
Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
As a UNESCO member, Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in
promoting cultural diversity and heritage preservation.
The country has been constantly participating in UNESCO programs
since 1992.
Through its efforts, Azerbaijan plays a significant role in
UNESCO's mission to build peace, foster sustainable development,
and foster intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences,
culture, communication, and information.
In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation
in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication,
which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.
