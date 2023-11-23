Member state cautions against fast-tracking Ukraine's EU accession as ‘geopolitical disaster’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg cautioned the European Union against expediting Ukraine's accession bid while delaying applications from the Western Balkans. Schallenberg emphasized the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the European Union's enlargement procedure, suggesting that without such reforms, Ukraine might never gain admission to the bloc. The European Commission's recent recommendation to initiate formal accession negotiations with Ukraine, in contrast to the delayed consideration for Bosnia and Herzegovina, has raised concerns about the European Union's approach.



Schallenberg argued that prioritizing Ukraine over the Western Balkans would be a "geostrategic disaster," asserting that the European Union should maintain equal scrutiny and signals in both directions. He stressed that the current approach could inadvertently push long-standing hopefuls in the Western Balkans toward alternative partnerships with countries like China and Russia. The minister highlighted the prolonged waiting period for some Western Balkan nations, lasting up to 20 years, and called for a more balanced and incremental integration process.



According to Schallenberg, the European Union should replace the existing algorithm for enlargement with an incremental one. This proposed approach involves gradually integrating candidate states into sectoral programs and policies before considering full membership. He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the traditional method, suggesting that, under the old approach, Ukraine might never achieve full European Union membership.



As debates intensify within the European Union regarding the enlargement process, Schallenberg's insights shed light on the potential pitfalls of unevenly advancing accession bids. The implications of such decisions reach beyond regional dynamics, impacting the geopolitical landscape and influencing the choices of nations aspiring to join the European Union. The interview underscores the urgency of reevaluating and adapting the European Union's enlargement strategy to ensure a fair and strategic approach to prospective member states.



