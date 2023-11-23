(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as an "act of state terrorism" with the alleged goal of eliminating a significant energy competitor of the West. Speaking at a virtual summit of G20 leaders, Putin characterized the destruction of three out of four pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in September as a calculated move to sever Germany's energy ties to Russia. The resulting reliance on more expensive American liquefied natural gas was seen as a strategic blow to Germany's gas-dependent economy.



Nord Stream 1 and 2, consisting of two separate pipelines each, connected Russia and Germany. Putin, in his address, highlighted the use of "unfair methods of competition" that go beyond disrupting transport and logistics chains to include what he termed "acts of state terrorism." He specifically cited the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea as a prime example.



While Putin did not directly attribute responsibility for the bombing, he has previously expressed agreement with American journalist Seymour Hersh's assertion that the CIA orchestrated the sabotage. Hersh claimed that the CIA, with the assistance of the Norwegian navy, carried out the attack under direct orders from the White House. The Russian president contended that the United States stood to benefit from the bombing, given its position as a supplier of liquefied natural gas to Europe.



The accusations and counterclaims surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline attack underscore the geopolitical complexities in the energy sector and the lengths to which nations may allegedly go to gain a competitive advantage. As the international community grapples with these allegations, questions about the incident's broader implications for global energy dynamics and diplomatic relations are likely to persist.





