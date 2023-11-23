New Era In Rise Of Azerbaijan-China Trade Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
China stepped out among the traditional trade partners of
Azerbaijan by leaving them behind in imports. Russia and Turkiye
ranked first and second places in imports since the inception of
Azerbaijan's independence. It is the first time, China has
overtaken them. Until eight years ago, China even was not among the
top five importers and it ranked third place for eight years from
2016-2022.
In 11 months of the current year, Azerbaijan's imports from
China soared by 47 percent and amounted to $2. However,
Azerbaijan's imports from Russia increased by 19 percent, and from
Turkiye grew by 5.6 percent. It is interesting how long China will
stand on holding the first place.
In a comment for Azernews on the issue,
Sinomach Holding Eurasian Region Commercial Director Kanan Guluzade
noted that China is the main trade partner of Azerbaijan. The
development of trade and economic relations between the two
countries is based on the development of political relations in
recent years. As for the products Azerbaijan purchases from China,
he noted that these are mainly construction materials, equipment,
electronics, cars, and some other designated products.
“As I mentioned earlier, we can show Azerbaijan's participation
in the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which envisages
rapprochement with China, as well as Azerbaijan's geostrategic
position and restoration of the historical Silk Road.
At the same time, I would like to emphasize the fact that the
People's Republic of China supports Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity in the international arena and that recently the heads of
both states have frequently met and discussed the Trans-Caspian and
Middle Corridor logistics routes,” K. Guluzade noted.
As for the question of who can challenge China in the
Azerbaijani market in the future, the Director of the Holding noted
that it could be India. He pointed out that India is a rising power
in terms of production in Asia and very soon it could be seen that
the Azerbaijani market filled with Indian-made products.
“The strengthening of production, the clash of commercial
interests, convergences based on the demand of the time, etc.
repeated throughout history. In this direction, the rapid
development of Indian production is noticeable. I think that after
some time it is predicted that Indian products will appear and
dominate the Azerbaijani market,” he said.
Apart from these, it should be noted that Azerbaijan's exports
to China amounted to $74m which is very low compared to imports.
So, it is observed a negative balance worth $2 in trade
turnover between the two countries in favor of China. During the
said period, Georgia, the neighboring country, exported products
worth $274 m to China which is 3.7 times more compared to
Azerbaijan.
Kanan Guluzade answered the question that arose in this regard.
He attributed the reason that despite the fact that the economy of
Azerbaijan is strong among the South Caucasus states, it does not
export as much goods to China as Georgia, because the Chinese
market is different from other markets.
"The Chinese market is different from other markets and it is
very specific. Different cultures and different customs determine
the type and characteristics of non-oil products exported from
Azerbaijan to China. As regards Georgia, the country's development
in this direction is also different. Both countries are members of
the International Trade Organization, which allows Georgian
products to enter the Chinese market without import duties. Thus,
Georgian wines, which are more resistant to competition, are sold
cheaper in China. Due to the fact that price is one of the main
elements of the market, the corresponding wines have gained a
special rating in the Chinese market.
Azerbaijani products also have a special potential in this
direction. I can especially emphasize the efforts of our country's
newly appointed ambassador to China, Bunyad Huseynov, and Trade
Representative Teymur Nadiroglu.
Besides, Azerbaijan Trading Houses, which have started operating
in many Chinese cities, are an example of this. I believe that in a
short time, a positive balance in trade turnover between Azerbaijan
and China will be in our favor,” the expert added.
