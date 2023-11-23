Riyadh hosts 9th edition of the International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition

(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) The International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition, the largest gathering of entrepreneurs, specialists and those interested in the industry in the Middle East, announced its 9th edition to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



The premier trade show for the coffee and chocolate industry stakeholders will feature over 100 activities. It will be held from December 5 to 9, 2023 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.



Among those confirmed to attend include The Saudi Specialty Coffee Association, which will host some of the activities that will be organized during the event. Top local and international companies are also expected to attend.



Exhibition highlights



The 9th exhibition’s schedule of events includes competitions and tournaments, most notably the Saudi Barista Championship, which is accredited within the World Barista Championship. It will also include the Saudi World Brewers Cup, which will be held for the first time in Saudi Arabia with global accreditation.



In addition, an awards program is being organized to encourage innovation and the growth of institutions specialized in the field of coffee and chocolate manufacturing. “The Middle East Coffee and Chocolate Awards” will be awarded to the most successful coffee and chocolate establishments in the region, and is aimed at supporting the development of the local economy as well as the growth of non-oil export revenues.



The exhibition will also be holding several workshops and discussions on global trends in the coffee and chocolate industry. One of the most important highlights of the exhibition will be “The Middle East Coffee Conference (MECO)”, which is one of the largest conferences dedicated to the coffee industry. It will bring together international speakers and includes major topics such as the future of coffee cultivation. The conference will delve into other relevant topics such as the different types of coffee and advanced techniques in roasting and preparing them, among others.



Investment opportunities



The International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition will welcome a group of entrepreneurs interested in investing in the field of coffee and chocolate at the local and international levels. The event also seeks to provide a platform for communicating with major participating companies and thousands of interested individuals to learn more about the opportunities in this sector. Several sessions will address investment opportunities in the coffee and chocolate industry and the challenges facing this sector in light of climate change. Others will focus on the latest technological advances being used today in the coffee and chocolate industry.



Unique and exclusive benefits



The exhibition will showcase some of the most prominent products in the industry, including coffee and chocolate machines, equipment and accessories, coffee roasting and chocolate raw materials, franchise opportunities in the fields of coffee and chocolate, printing and packaging equipment factories and coffee and chocolate supplies. A variety of coffee and chocolate merchants, suppliers, and exporters will also participate in the event.



Large turnout



Last year, the exhibition witnessed a large turnout of visitors, exceeding 220,000 visitors over five days. More than 400 local and international entities from more than 40 countries participated in the exhibition. The exhibition’s large turnout reflects the prestigious reputation and remarkable distinction it has achieved in recent years, making the exhibition one of the most important trade exhibitions hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The event is the largest exhibition specializing in coffee and chocolate in the Middle East region. It is recognized by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as an international exhibition that follows set specifications and standards and is accredited by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).







