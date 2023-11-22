Egypt's Social Solidarity Minister Meets Qatari International Cooperation Minister To Coordinate Gaza Aid Efforts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Social Solidarity and Vice President of the Egyptian Red Crescent, Nevine El Kabbaj, met with Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lulwah Al Khater, to discuss the delivery of Qatari relief supplies and aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Red Crescent.

The meeting focused on the repercussions of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, exacerbated by the tragic situation faced by Palestinians, particularly women and children, due to Israeli aggression.

Minister Al Khater expressed Qatar's appreciation for Egypt's efforts and the aid delivered to date, amounting to over 14,500 tonnes. She also acknowledged Egypt's facilitation of aid shipments from international organizations and 30 other countries, totalling approximately 11,500 tonnes, through Egyptian crossings.

Minister El Kabbaj emphasized Egypt's humanitarian role in supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the wake of attacks on innocent civilians, including children, women, and vulnerable elderly populations.



She stressed that Israel's actions contradict international conventions and covenants, constituting“crimes against humanity,” and highlighted the Egyptian Red Crescent's pivotal role in humanitarian relief efforts.

Minister El Kabbaj commended the support of young volunteers at the crossings, in Arish, and in the central operations room.

Minister Al Khater reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to coordinating and working with Egypt to halt Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and to ensure the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid without conditions or obstacles.



She added that Qatar has provided humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in coordination with Egypt through the Egyptian Red Crescent, including 11 aid planes carrying food, and non-food relief items, and a field hospital, totalling 420.9 tonnes.